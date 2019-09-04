FARLEY, Iowa — If you didn’t get enough finger-licking goodness at East Dubuque (Ill.) Wingfest in August, another opportunity to sample from some of the area’s finest is grilling up.
The sixth annual Wingfest, sponsored by the Western Dubuque Fine Arts Booster Club, is on the horizon.
Here is everything you need to know for this year’s event:
Time/date: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Site: Farley City Park, 604 Seventh Ave. NE.
Cost: Free, with food available for purchase.
Tidbits
• Twelve competitors will be cooking more than 9,500 wings.
• Attendees can take part in sand volleyball, baggo, human Foosball tournaments and a wing-eating contest.
• The University of Iowa versus Iowa State University game will be displayed on big screens.
• Live music, as well as entertainment for kids, will be available.