“Happiest Season” is a heartwarming and thematically resonant holiday film I believe every family should see.
Abby and Harper are a loving lesbian couple with everything seemingly going right for them. They plan to visit Harper’s family for Christmas — but tensions raise when Harper makes a confession to Abby. Harper’s conservative parents don’t know about their relationship — or Harper’s sexuality.
The film stars Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, Dan Levy, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen. It’s directed by Clea DuVall.
With some holiday charm, an array of terrific performances from its cast and a delicate handling of LGTBQIA+ subject matter, “Happiest Season” is one of my favorite films of the year.
Stewart and Davis have incredible chemistry. Through the trials and tribulations of their relationship, the strong performances do the script justice. I found myself fully invested in their relationship. The situational comedy of the couple hiding their affection during their stay is very funny.
Stewart’s shy demeanor is used to her benefit. Her acting strengths are on full display. There are some very emotional scenes that require a lot from her and Davis — and they crush it.
The film’s supporting talent is excellent. My favorites were Plaza and Levy’s characters, respectively. Plaza is an ex-girlfriend of Harper’s who fills in some interesting story gaps. Levy plays Abby’s best friend, who gives her advice about how to come out to Harper’s parents.
Levy has some hilarious scenes — perhaps the funniest in the film. I loved his dry comic timing. Surprisingly, he also does wonders in some more tender scenes in the third act. He’s far from a one-note best-friend archetype.
I was impressed with how nuanced the subject matter was portrayed. Especially being a PG-13 comedy, I was fearful that the film would be watered down. I barely questioned its PG-13 rating or felt that the material was under-represented. There are some challenging scenes that deliver the resonant emotional punch that they require. Bravo to DuVall for pulling these scenes off in a convincing manner.
Stewart and Davis show up in full force and steal the show. With a strong supporting cast, focused direction and an excellent display of real-world representation, I definitely recommend it. Despite some side characters that lack as much depth as I would have liked, it’s a small complaint that’s easily overshadowed.
“Happiest Season” is a heartwarming examination of love — and I hope it gives closeted people the strength to come out. For everyone else, I hope it leaves them feeling as good and as entertained as I was.
I give “Happiest Season” 4.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 43 minutes. It’s available to stream on Hulu.