“Council of Dads,” 7 p.m.
on NBC The Perry family and the Council all come together when Charlotte needs emergency surgery. Luly has a powerful meeting with her original adoptive parents that will change her life.
“Labor of Love,” 8 p.m. on FOX The men take part in a variety of challenges in order to prove to Kristy that they have the intelligence and mental flexibility she needs in a partner. Later, Kristy spends time in the father-to-be house to get to know the men on a deeper level.
“Broke,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS When Sammy’s big idea for his school project to make a timeline of U.S. history with a map fails, his family stays up all night to help him finish the assignment on time.
As they help, Jackie and Barry argue over different parenting styles. Starring Jaime Camil, Pauley Perrette and Natasha Leggero.