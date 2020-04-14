LeBron James, a four-time NBA MVP with two Olympic golds and three NBA championships, knows he’ll have the most energy and the best muscle strength if he spreads out his protein consumption over the whole day. A typical breakfast includes egg whites and smoked salmon. Lunch might be whole-wheat pasta and salmon with veggies; before a game there’s PB&J; at halftime almond butter and apple; and after the game, a protein shake.
You can learn a valuable lesson from LeBron’s nutritional regimen, especially as you get older. A new study from the School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences at the University of Birmingham found a good way to preserve muscle mass as you age is not just to make sure you get enough protein, but to make sure you get a good dose of high-quality protein at breakfast and lunch. The recommended daily intake is around 69 to 81 grams a day for a healthy, older, 150-pound woman; 81 to 98 grams for a 180-pound man.
Not only will this high-protein
diet help you retain muscle mass and tone, but according to another study in the Journal of Gerontology, seniors who eat the most protein are 30% less likely to become functionally impaired than those who eat the least amount. Ditch that frozen waffle for an egg white omelet with lox and 100% whole-grain toast, and switch your lunchtime drive-thru for broiled chicken breast on a bed of quinoa. It’ll help you rebound from your declining energy and any shrinking muscle tone.