A couple of days ago while at dinner with friends, one of them inquired, “When is your next article?” I paused, knowing full well it was very soon, and I had not a thought.

Then, he inquired whether he might provide the next theme. Maybe this was God’s Spirit nudging me to follow his lead.

Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.