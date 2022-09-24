A couple of days ago while at dinner with friends, one of them inquired, “When is your next article?” I paused, knowing full well it was very soon, and I had not a thought.
Then, he inquired whether he might provide the next theme. Maybe this was God’s Spirit nudging me to follow his lead.
While I was cogitating, he offered, with full confidence, “No one ever talks about the seven deadly sins.”
Well, I suppose not. I’ve tried to avoid those for years. We then had an animated conversation, wondering among all of us, if any could even name the seven.
Of course, the one pursuing this conversation could name all of them, much like many of us can name the decades of the rosary with ease.
Being a bit under the gun for an inspiring article, I considered, “Why not?” Surely something can be said about true evil to the countless subscribers enjoying this article with their morning coffee.
My persuader continued on, “You do know why these are deadly, don’t you?”
“I think so, but please, enlighten us.”
“These sins are deadly because they take us out. They ruin our lives, rob us of our goodness and spirit.”
Hmm. I’m thinking, well, that’s a very big deal and feels a lot like what our country is dealing with in recent years — so many senseless tragedies, violent speech, oppositional behaviors of all kinds, then the great indifference and uninvolved masses.
In large part, our contemporary culture resists calling anything “sin.” We no longer name things for what they are. We ignore, side step, make excuses, often saying it is someone else’s problem and hoping somehow the next chapter in someone’s life will magically remove those evil inclinations.
But, we all know, patterns of behavior seldom change unless pushed or convinced to do so through some meaningful consequence. That once was called accountability.
The seven deadly sins, if we don’t remember, are pride, greed (covetousness), wrath (anger), envy, lust, gluttony and sloth. The scriptural counterpart virtues are charity, patience, chastity, temperance, diligence, kindness and humility.
Our culture edges dangerously close to these grave sins with our overindulgence and self-gratifying habits.
My friend was so right. Some habits are life threatening. If we simply would choose one of the seven, and intentionally put its companion virtue in its place, we’d build a better world for ourselves and a safer world for others.
In place of gluttony, temperance (cut back); in place of pride, humility; and in place of greed, detachment. Overindulgence grows exponentially as we ignore it.
God would urge us, “Turn to me.” God is our strength and fortress against evil. Turning to Him, we do turn from other influences and a light will shine through the darkness.
My friend might be on to something. We would all do well to pay a little more attention to the seven deadly sins and how some could be creeping into our daily lives, almost unnoticed.
Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.
