The story of Pleasant Ridge, Wis., which was once located just 30 miles north of Dubuque in Grant County, begins in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
In 1782, the Virginia legislature passed a law that permitted slave owners to free their workers, either at will or upon the owner’s death if it was noted in their last will and testament, and as long as there were no other claims on the estate or the slaves.
Sarah Edmonds, a widow in Fauquier County, Va,. (most likely living in the area of Warrenton, once known as Edmonium), stipulated in her will that her slaves be emancipated.
At the time of her death in 1848, there were 20 slaves listed on the slave schedule that belonged to Edmonds. Thirteen were from the Shepard family.
Sylva Ann Shepard, at 57 years old, appeared to be the matriarch. She and her four adult children, Laurinda, Charles, Isaac and Sarah Ann, were among those emancipated, as well as Sarah Ann’s seven children, who ranged in age from 13 months to 18 years old.
Virginia required all emancipated slaves to register every year, and according to those registration records, it took some time for all of the Shepards to acquire their freedom. The first emancipation orders came in 1849 for Charles, Isaac, Laurinda and their mother, Sylva.
But there was a suit brought against the estate by a man named John Horner (who most likely was related to Edmonds), and it wasn’t until 1859 that the last of the Shepards, including Sarah Ann and most of her children, were freed.
In the meantime, William Horner, Edmonds’ nephew, had heard about the lead mining boom in Wisconsin, and was staking his fortune on a trip to the west. It’s not known how the invitation was extended to some of the Shepards or what the circumstances were, but in 1850, 26-year-old Charles Shepard, his wife Caroline, their three children, his 21-year-old brother Isaac and Isaac’s future wife, Sarah Brown, made the trek to Grant County with Horner.
By the time Horner arrived, lead mine profits were diminishing, and he decided to purchase 1,000 acres of farmland. The Shepards worked for Horner not as slaves, but as paid employees. Within two years, they had saved enough money to buy 200 acres of that thousand acre farm. For the first time, they had homes to call their own, and they called the place where they lived Pleasant Ridge.
Word quickly spread about the place in Wisconsin where Blacks were living free and building homes. Soon, other families trying to escape slavery began to arrive. This wave included the Grimes and Greene families who, along with the Shepards, became prominent within the community. There were White families who settled in Pleasant Ridge, making it an anomaly even in the progressive north.
In 1863, two years into the Civil War, when a federal law prohibiting Blacks from enlisting was struck down, Charles and his son John walked to Prairie du Chien to enlist in the Union Army. Many other Pleasant Ridge residents followed suit.
Charles was killed in the Battle of Vicksburg and John died of disease on his way home. But there were eight Civil War vets who return to Pleasant Ridge and continued as farm owners.
Pleasant Ridge was an integrated community of about 100 residents, with about as many Black as White residents. The school was integrated and had both Black and White teachers. A community cemetery was established in 1883 and a church was built in 1884.
A community center was built on the Greene property in 1898, which hosted gatherings of all kinds and an annual town barbecue every August.
Pleasant Ridge thrived for decades, with Isaac Shepard becoming one of the most successful farmers in the area. In 1895, it was estimated that Pleasant Ridge residents owned more than 700 acres of farmland.
Eventually, the small community began to lose the children and grandchildren to larger cities, where economic, job and marriage opportunities were more plentiful. Ollie Green Lewis, a descendant of the Shepard and Greene families and the last resident of Pleasant Ridge, died in 1959.
Today, a historical marker near Beetown marks the spot where, in a time when an integration was a foreign concept, a group of amazing people with big dreams did just that.
Sources: Wisconsin Historical Foundation; Wisconsin Historical Foundation’s Black Settlers of Rural Wisconsin Oral History Project; The American Revolution: www.ouramericanrevolution.org; Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County.