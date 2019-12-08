“Miss Universe,” 6 p.m. on Fox
From Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Emmy winner Steve Harvey returns to host this three-hour special, in which women representing more than 90 countries vie in multiple categories to determine who will receive this year’s crown, sash and title.
Movie: “Christmas at Dollywood,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark
Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) stars as event planner Rachel Davis, who returns to her East Tennessee hometown for a major professional assignment: Coordinating the 30th Smoky Mountain Christmas celebration at Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s theme park.
Movie: “Grounded for Christmas,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
When all flights out of Cleveland are grounded by a winter storm, filling hotels to capacity, Nina (Julianna Guill, “The Resident”) reluctantly agrees to let cocky fellow pilot Brady (Corey Sevier, “Mistresses”) stay at her parents’ home nearby.
Movie: “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
Recently widowed Katherine (Alison Sweeney) is bracing herself for some bittersweet memories of her late husband as she and her son, Will (Kiefer O’Reilly), embark on a holiday trip to her parents’ Virginia home.
“Expedition Bigfoot,” 9 p.m. on Travel
Lore from the past meets modern-day technology in this new unscripted series, wherein an elite team of researchers utilize cutting-edge scientific tools and an advanced data algorithm to analyze five decades of reports about alleged Bigfoot sightings.