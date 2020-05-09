No doubt you have heard the saying, “Life is a bowl of cherries,” expressed when we experience good times. Life is good.
Yet we know that there are ups and downs in life. Mary Engelbreicht, artist of cards and designer of the annual calendars, writes, “Life is a chair of bowlies.” I often quote that when events unravel for me.
This image is relevant today in the midst of our global and local pandemic times. We feel vulnerable, not in control and full of anxiety as to what will come next.
It’s at this time that I intentionally revisit a framed image of a young girl looking out at the landscape with the words written by Marcel Proust, “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes.”
A tendency is to escape from the darkness we’re facing and find an island somewhere. So here I am journeying through the unknown with many others throughout the country and world. What I need to do is to remove the cataracts so I can see clearly — with new eyes.
Suggestions to cope with the stay-at-home situation are having a regular routine, physical exercise, reading, writing, playing games, hobby or craft making and communicating on social media. My dog has become so accustomed to walking three times daily that she sits before me waiting, “Is it time?”
I would venture to say that on my rosary walks, I witness quite a few folks renovating their homes, painting their houses, doing yard work and cleaning out their garages.
We are at a slower pace in comparison to being so active in our work habits and attending social events. Perhaps this is a good that God had given to us in these in-between times. Adjusting our lens to see beyond the yucky feeling we’re having is to see with new eyes. This could be a spiritual time to reflect on this moment as a God-experience.
Why not take the time given to us to ponder the words of Scripture, to read a spiritual book or article, to talk about the deeper part of us with another, to use the Internet to receive our church services? It’s prayer time right before our eyes, precious time to spend with our God.
Walking in nature and listening to the birds, watching the squirrels and rabbits scurry and hearing the screeching of the owl and the coo-coo of the turtle doves give pause to remember God’s creatures are with us.
Awareness of God’s presence in our days not only opens our eyes but we see with new eyes. We can see with God’s eyes the beauty of creation, the beauty of persons, the beauty of life. This is a transformative experience when we feel God’s love in us extend outward. It ultimately leads to kindness and care for others and God’s creation.
Moreover, when injustice and irreverence occurs, those with eyes to see will attempt to rectify the inhuman conditions present.
A significant encounter this past week revealed the truth of opening hearts and seeing with God’s eyes when I met a neighbor down the block where I live. As a nurse, he feels called to help in a New York City hospital with Covid-19 patients and is waiting to hear from the medical group there.
“A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions and the roots spring up and make new roots.” (Father Faber)
As Benedictine Brother David Stendl-Rast says, the best name for God is “Surprise” because God is always doing something new. (Isaiah 43:19)
In these uncertain times, our God of surprise is with us gifting us with new eyes to see beyond our present experience.