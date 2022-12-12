Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Be honest. Change how you look at your earning potential and use your skills to secure a steady income. Forge closer connections to those who contribute to your progress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Hard work will pay off. Keep your eye on what's important, and you'll discover the best way to reach your goal without facing emotional setbacks.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Get approval before you change something at home or make plans with someone close. Search for a unique way to use your skills.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Whether staying at home or venturing out with someone special, put your peace of mind first and enjoy what life offers. Take responsibility for your happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't mix emotions and money, or it will cost you dearly. Don't give in to anyone trying to push you in a direction you don't care to go.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Pick people and projects with care. Be prepared to move forward alone, and you'll discover who has something to offer. Don't take a risk.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Show discipline regarding emotional matters and cash flow. Listen more than you speak, and don't make impossible promises.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Discipline and seeing promises through from beginning to end will lead to success. Put your energy where it counts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Impulse purchases will fall short of your expectations. Be creative, think outside the box and develop cost-efficient ideas and plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Emotions will surface. Try to fix the problem without asking for help. Do your best to assist others, and you'll win favors. Love is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep a low profile and change only what's necessary. Stick close to home and share with the people you trust and love.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) The less energy you give to discussing sensitive issues, the better. Your best breaks will come from what you complete.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take the most straightforward route and change what's necessary. Pay attention to detail. Keep money matters and plans simple.
Dec. 12
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.