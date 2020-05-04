If your birthday is today: Revisit your goals, consider certain recommendations and put a schedule in place that will help you achieve your objectives. Be aggressive and negotiate with less emotion and more fine-tuned intuition.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) It's up to you to make a good impression if you want to position yourself favorably. A responsible attitude will win favors and encourage others to pitch in and help.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Concentrate on working, making money and getting ahead professionally. Add skills, courses and licenses to your resume, and rethink your long-term objective. Personal improvements will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) A positive attitude will affect how your day goes. Look for investment opportunities, and talk to people who can offer a different perspective on current trends and new possibilities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Talk less and do more. Be proactive and don't waste time. Proceed with your plans, and don't worry about what others do. Work alone and do what's best for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Reminiscing will prompt you to get in touch with old friends. Spend time doing something that you once enjoyed. Let the past guide you to a healthier future.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Get your priorities straight and focus on accomplishing personal goals. Make a focused effort to take part in physical activity that will encourage durability and better health. Romance is featured.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Rely on creative resources to help you come up with ideas, solutions and a unique way to overcome any obstacle you encounter. A personal change will help lift limitations.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Follow through with personal plans regardless of interference. Consider the motives behind someone's actions. Pay attention to the person you love most. A romantic gesture will improve your own life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put your ideas, plans and skills to work for you. Positive domestic, lifestyle and financial changes are heading in your direction.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Experience will help you make the right choice regarding domestic relationships. You will have the discipline to make physical improvements that will result in a healthier future.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keeping secrets from a loved one will backfire, and so will sharing too much information with someone you don't know well. Trust will be important when interacting with others.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't fold under pressure. Strive for equality in all your relationships. Show compassion and understanding, but refuse to let your emotions be your downfall. Your spontaneity will keep everyone guessing.
