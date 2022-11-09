If your birthday is today: Take the path of least resistance. Find your balance, strive for equality and budget wisely. A change will unfold if you align yourself with people trying to achieve goals similar to yours.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Look at things differently, and you'll discover how to use your skills, experience and knowledge to your advantage. Shake things up.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be realistic about what you can do; it will make your life easier. Show discipline when dealing with expenses and those who share your space. Offer positive alternatives.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do something that makes you happy. A job description will grab your attention. Embrace something new and exciting.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Stick to what matters to you instead of letting outside influences sway you in a direction that offers few benefits.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Consider how to lower your overhead. Don't let emotions lead to anger and argument. Focus on doing your own thing and giving others the freedom to do as they please.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Your help won't go unnoticed. Take what you enjoy doing most and turn it into a promising endeavor. Provide a service that is affordable for others and profitable for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Observe what others do or say. Consider whether partners are an asset or a liability and adjust how much you do for them.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't let anger consume you. Don't share information that someone could use against you. Pay attention to your responsibilities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) A friendly approach will help you get ahead. Mixing business with pleasure will allow you to build a solid reputation and connect with people who have something to contribute.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Help those who cannot help themselves. Don't let your responsibilities slip, and don't put up with those more interested in overindulgence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t let a relationship stand between you and your goals. Pay attention to your work. Hone your skills. Self-improvement is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll need a level head when dealing with money matters. Don't allow others to waste your time. Be smart.
