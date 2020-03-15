HARDCOVER FICTION
1. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper
4. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid, Putnam
5. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
6. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
7. Apeirogon, Colum McCann, Random House
8. House of Earth and Blood, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury
9. Weather, Jenny Offill, Knopf
10. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
11. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
12. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous ,Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
13. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
14. Trace Elements, Donna Leon, Atlantic Monthly Press
15. Long Range, C.J. Box, Putnam
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
2. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. Educated, Tara Westover, Random House
5. A Very Stable Genius, Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press
6. The Mamba Mentality, Kobe Bryant, MCD
7. Open Book, Jessica Simpson, Dey Street Books
8. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
9. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
10. The Hope of Glory, Jon Meacham, Convergent Books
11. Emotional Intelligence 2.0, Travis Bradberry, Jean Greaves, Talentsmart
12. Dark Towers, David Enrich, Custom House
13. Why We’re Polarized, Ezra Klein, Avid Reader Press/S&S
14. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
15. Strange Planet, Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
5. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
6. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
7. The River, Peter Heller, Vintage
8. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
9. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, Harper
10. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery
11. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand, Back Bay
12. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
13. Resistance Women, Jennifer Chiaverini, Morrow
14. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
15. We Must Be Brave, Frances Liardet, Putnam
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
3. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, Greta Thunberg, Penguin
4. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
5. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
6. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
7. Skin in the Game, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Random House
8. The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison, Vintage
9. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
10. Bad Blood, John Carreyrou, Vintage
11. Women Rowing North: Navigating Life’s Currents and Flourishing As We Age, Mary Pipher, Bloomsbury
12. Inheritance, Dani Shapiro, Anchor
13. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
14. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
15. Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster, Adam Higginbotham, S&S
MASS MARKET
1. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, Putnam
2. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
3. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
4. The Stranger, Harlan Coben, Dutton
5. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
6. Ambush, James Patterson, James O. Born, Grand Central
7. Liar Liar, James Patterson, Candice Fox, Grand Central
8. Window on the Bay, Debbie Macomber, Ballantine
9. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central
10. The Tale Teller, Anne Hillerman, Harper
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
2. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
3. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second
4. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix
5. The Call of the Wild, Jack London, Puffin
6. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
10. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
11. Dog Man Guide to Creating Comics in 3-D, Kate Howard, Dav Pilkey (Illus.), Scholastic
12. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel: A Modern Retelling of Little Women, Rey Terciero, Bre Indigo (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
14. Little Women, Louisa May Alcott, Puffin
15. Here in the Real World, Sara Pennypacker, Balzer + Bray
YOUNG ADULT
1. Chain of Gold, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry Books
2. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin
3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
4. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. The Kingdom of Back, Marie Lu, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
6. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
7. Anna K: A Love Story, Jenny Lee, Flatiron Books
8. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
9. The Fire Never Goes Out: A Memoir in Pictures, Noelle Stevenson, HarperTeen
10. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
11. Yes No Maybe So, Becky Albertalli, Aisha Saeed, Balzer + Bray
12. Training Camp, Wesley King, Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios
13. All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven, Ember
14. The Queen’s Assassin, Melissa de la Cruz, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
3. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
4. Be You!, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard Books
5. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
6. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
7. Green Eggs and Ham, Dr. Seuss, Random House
8. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
9. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
10. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
11. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
12. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
13. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
14. Frozen 2 Little Golden Book, Golden Books/Disney
15. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic. New in Series: Dragonslayer (9781338214604)
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Diane Bailey, et al., Penguin Workshop
7. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
9. Big Nate (hardcover and paperback), Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel. New In Series: Blow the Roof Off! (9781524855062)
10. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic