It is with poise and passion that Lindsey Roth Culli artistically writes, “Say Yes Summer,” a novel based on having the perfect summer — something the author can relate to with her Midwest upbringing.
Raised in Illinois and now living in Maryland, Culli embraces her home and relives it in her latest story.
While this summer might have been one of many heartbreaks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Culli creates an escape.
Recently, I spoke with her.
How did transitioning from the Midwest to Maryland impact your career as a writer and person?
“I grew up in Illinois, went to undergrad at the University of Missouri and ended up in Indianapolis for a couple of years. I moved to Baltimore when I got accepted to my MFA program, and that program was fairly transformative in my writing career. It gave me time and space to work on craft and a feeling of legitimacy which probably sounds funny but there it is. I’ve also found that it’s easier to write about a place once you’ve left it, which is probably why I tend to set my books in the Midwest.”
Did teaching writing at the college level provide any special insight into your journey as a writer?
“Absolutely. One of the best parts of teaching small college classes was that it afforded me the opportunity to really observe how and why students connect with various short stories and texts. I got to assign personalized reading based on the circumstances my students were experiencing, and that process reminded me how even very specific stories can feel universal. It also reminded me how much truth can be found and told in a completely ‘made up’ story, which is the beauty of fiction.”
Tell us about your work with the arts and education grassroots nonprofit.
“I work for an organization in Baltimore City that strives to make educational and arts access more equitable, a need that COVID has only heightened. We run an academic scaffolding program that provides one-on-one tutoring throughout the academic year and arts enrichment classes taught by local professional musicians, writers, visual artists and dancers in the summer.”
What was the inspiration behind your most recent book?
“I spent a lot of summers in the Midwest and on the beaches of Lake Michigan or the lakes of Missouri. I also was very much like Rachel in that I eschewed a lot of the standard high school experiences in favor of academics and beefing up my college applications. I obviously wrote the book before COVID-19 was a known entity, but generally, summertime makes me crave swoony beachy reads and that escapism element maybe even more so this particular summer. In general, I like to write the kinds of books I like to read.”
What is your advice for emerging writers?
“It sounds simple, but writers write. Build a life for yourself in words, wherever you can, whenever you can. Even if the piece or idea you’re working on never amounts to anything, it’s not wasted time or energy. For one thing, writing is a cumulative skill that builds on itself. And for another, you never know when a small writing prompt might jump back at you years later. There’s a scene in “Say Yes Summer,” where Rachel and Miles are ‘hiking,’ and that stemmed from a writing prompt — pull two characters, two words and an activity — I worked on years ago. I obviously had to change it extensively, but the basic ‘image’ for that scene was birthed ages ago.”