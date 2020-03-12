MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will open its doors this month with the first of eleven concerts planned as part of its 2020 season.
- On Friday, March 20, Zachary Stevenson will present The Buddy Holly Concert, a two-act show featuring the hits, “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh Boy” and “Rave On.” Having led a dozen sell-out productions of “The Buddy Holly Story” across the U.S. and Canada, Stevenson was awarded a Jeff Award in Chicago for most outstanding lead performance in a musical in 2018.
- Rosie and the Rivets — The Premier Retro Rock & Roll Show will take place on Saturday, April 18.
- May will bring tributes to Chicago, Jimmy Buffett, The Beach Boys and Billy Joel, as well as a matinee featuring The Neverly Brothers.
- Worldly Delights — Cinco DeMayo and More, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 4, in the theater. Tickets are $30, and the event will feature food from south of the border, as well as a variety of margaritas and other themed drinks.
- On Saturday, May 23, the venue will host a Summer Kick-Off Party prior to the Beach Boys Tribute Concert. The party will feature food, craft beer, games on the lawn and tours of the theater campus.
- Fall concerts will include The Blooze Brothers, Heartache Tonight, Boy Band Night and BritBeat — A Beatles Tribute.
Tickets are $25, or $20 for subscribers. Concerts begin at 7 p.m., with the exception of The Neverly Brothers matinee at 2. Box office hours are noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call 815-244-2035, or visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.