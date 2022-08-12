David “Fathead” Newman was an outstanding saxophonist who played with Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Gregg Allman and Natalie Cole. He earned the nickname “Fathead” from his high school band teacher because he stubbornly refused to learn to read music, preferring instead to play by ear.

Being a “fathead” didn’t diminish his artistry, but it turns out that if you have a waistline that’s increasingly large because you eat a high-fat diet — well, that’s going to go right to your head, and damage your brain. New lab research has found a clear link between mice fed a diet high in unhealthy fats for 30 weeks and weight gain, the development of diabetes, deterioration of their cognitive abilities, worsening Alzheimer’s disease and the onset of anxiety and depression.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

