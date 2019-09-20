The Clarke University Drama and Musical Theatre program will present “Stories Worth Telling: A Clarke Theatre Alumni Showcase,” along with other events, as part of homecoming weekend Friday-Saturday, Sept. 27-28, at the campus.
The alumni performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. both days. It will be at Terence Donaghoe Hall. It is free, with donations accepted. It will feature scenes and songs from many productions throughout the years.
A discussion on Sept. 28 also will take place.
An alumni panel will be offered at 4:30 p.m. in the Rose O’Toole Room in the Wahlert Atrium. The panel will be moderated by Gregg Henry, executive director of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.
Panelists will include Nancy Linari (actor), Robyn Slattery-McAreavy (RN), Pam Knourek (tech/costume technology), Kim Huettl (Marquette University admissions), Jake Heinrichs (tech/lighting) and April Schuller (tech/hair and makeup; 2019 Clarke University Rising Star alumni award winner).
Following the panel, there will be a reception in the Fabiano Conference Room in the Wahlert Atrium. It is scheduled for 5:45-7 p.m.