In 1953, Coppertone suntan lotion debuted one of the most iconic product images ever: the Coppertone girl, who sported a surprised look as a puppy pulled down her swimsuit bottoms, revealing some serious tan lines. Decades later, thankfully, Coppertone’s slogan transitioned from “don’t be a paleface” to “advanced sun protection.” They caught up with research that showed a tan isn’t good for your skin — or your survival.
Despite widespread conversations about the risks of sun damage, many parents are still unaware of the dangers of sun exposure and uninformed about sun protection. According to a recent national poll conducted by C. S. Mott Children’s Hospital at Michigan Medicine, 11% of parents of kids age 5 to 12 say they don’t have a specific minimum SPF they use on their children, and 3% report their kids don’t use any sunscreen. The consequences are farther reaching than a painful burn and a poor night’s sleep. Even one sunburn in childhood raises the risk of cancer later in life.
So starting today, protect your child from the sun’s harmful rays:
— Keep newborns out of the sun. For other kids, limit sun exposure while the sun is strongest — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Use a micronized zinc oxide with an SPF of 30 to 50. Steer clear of all other ingredients. Apply it on cloudy days too. And give kids a hat and UV-protective clothing.
— Apply sunscreen every two hours; more frequently if a child is swimming or sweating. No sunscreen is waterproof.