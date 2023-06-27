Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome is a genetic disease that causes premature aging. It affects one in 4 million newborns, making it one of the rarest genetic diseases known.
While such rare conditions might not (at least yet) be preventable, the millions of folks who have a genetic predisposition to everything from diabetes to heart disease, stroke, breast and prostate cancer and dementia can do a lot to stop the predisposition from becoming a reality. That’s because lifestyle choices you make can reduce your familial risk by turning off potentially harmful genes and switching on health-boosting ones.
Recommended for you
A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that people with a high genetic risk score for Type 2 diabetes had a 2.4 times greater chance of developing the disease than those with a low genetic risk score. But when the at-risk folks engaged in moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity regularly, their risk for developing Type 2 diabetes was the same as that of low-genetic risk folks who got comparable exercise. The researchers considered running, aerobic dancing, cycling uphill or at a fast pace, and heavy gardening, to qualify as preventive activities.
So don’t sweat it if diabetes or another chronic condition runs in your family. Instead, get sweating. Five days per week of aerobic exercise and two days of strength-building are optimal. Other ways that you can resist your genetic predisposition for a disease: Don’t smoke; eat a nutritious, whole-food diet; and de-stress with meditation, quality sleep, good friends and a sense of purpose.
Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.