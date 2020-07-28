“X-Men: Apocalypse,” 7 p.m. on FX
In ancient times, the first mutant, known as Apocalypse, was worshiped as a god. He absorbed the powers of other mutants, became immortal and invincible, and ultimately hibernated for thousands of years. When he finally awakes in the present day, he is disgusted with the world. He recruits a team of powerful mutants, including Magneto, to help him cleanse humanity and destroy civilization in order to build anew. As the fate of Earth hangs in the balance, Professor X helps Raven lead a group of young mutants in a fight for billions of lives and the preservation of the world itself.
“Good Bones,” 8 p.m. on HGTV
Mina and Karen venture into a new neighborhood, Irvington, where Mina acquired a home from a real estate friend. When a problem arises with the small cottage, the entire plan for the property changes.