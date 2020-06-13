“It’s Complicated,” 7 p.m.
on Bravo
While attending their son’s graduation in New York, a divorced couple rediscovers their feelings for each other. They later return to their homes believing that their affair is over, but soon find themselves continuing the relationship. Starring Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, Alec Baldwin, John Krasinski and Lake Bell. Directed by Nancy Meyers.
“The Day After Tomorrow,” 7:30 p.m. on AMC
A group of people attempt to survive in New York City when tornadoes, tidal waves and earthquakes devastate the world because of global warming triggering another ice age in this apocalyptic action film. Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal and Emmy Rossum star. Directed by Roland Emmerich.