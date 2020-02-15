SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, will host a workshop, “Roots of Injustice, Seeds of Change — Toward Right Relationship with Native Peoples,” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 21.
The workshop will focus on the historic and ongoing impact of the Doctrine of Discovery, the 15th century law that established justification for seizure of land belonging to indigenous people.
Kat Griffith, a Quaker writer, activist, former teacher and home schooler will lead the workshop.
The cost is $15 and registration is due by Wednesday, March 18.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawamound.org/moundcenter.