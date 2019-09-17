The Mathias Ham Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave., will participate in Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Museum Day is an initiative across the United States to emulate the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission. A free ticket is required for admission and can be secured by visiting smithsonianmag.com/museumday.
Guided tours from costumed interpreters will be available. The site’s summer exhibit, “Photography: Past, Present & Future,” also will be open for visitors.
Additionally, local author, historian and genealogist Cindy Sand Nielsen will talk about the Union Park flood, which took place 100 years ago in 1919.
Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at the Mathias Ham Historic Site. One ticket per email address is permitted.
For more information about Museum Day and a list of participating museums and cultural institutions, visit Smithsonian.com/museumday.