PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Father Donald Lange is a priest, a storyteller, a cat lover, a writer, a teacher, a poet, a former baseball coach and a humorist. Not necessarily in that order, although it is highly unlikely that priest would be moved out of first place.
Lange is marking 50 years in the Catholic clergy this year. And while the professional and formal way to refer to him is “Reverend,” he said he prefers the title, “Father.”
“Some churches say to call no man Father,” he said. “But I think St. Paul was a spiritual father to early Christians. I’ve personally always liked Father.”
Lange grew up in Kieler with five siblings. He talked fondly of his brothers Charles and Herbie, and sisters Betty Jane and Mary Ann, and especially the baby of the family, sister Donna.
“She was the heart of the family,” he said. “When I was 7 or 8 and my mom was pregnant, I told my parents they should name the baby Donald, after me, and then Arthur, after my dad. It never occurred to me until I was much older that that’s probably why they named her Donna.”
The almost 84-year-old, who will celebrate a birthday on June 22, entered the priesthood in 1970, when he was 33 years old. It was a relatively late start at a time when most priests entered the seminary right after high school and had their first postings by their early 20s.
“In second grade, I wanted to be a fireman,” Lange said. “In high school, I thought I’d be a football player. I went to work for a farmer because I wanted to get in shape for football.”
An accident on the farm, during which he found himself trapped under a tractor, put an end to his football aspirations.
“I promised God that if I were rescued, I would go to seminary,” Lange said. “But when a school counselor asked me if I was interested in the priesthood, I said no.”
After high school, he spent some time working at Dubuque Packing Co. on the kill floor.
“A bloody place,” Lange said. “But there were two places — John Deere and the Pack — where you got the bigger wages.”
Leaving the slaughterhouse behind, Lange attended Wisconsin State College (now University of Wisconsin-Platteville) and graduated with a degree in English and teaching. He taught for a few months in Dubuque, then for a few years in New Lisbon.
Feeling a call to attend seminary, Lange entered Holy Apostles Seminary in Cromwell, Conn. After two years studying philosophy, he wasn’t sure if the seminary would allow him to return and begin theology studies.
A near drowning that summer, when he was 29, solidified his resolve to enter the priesthood, a decision he had been struggling with for some time.
“I sank under the water and thought I was going to drown,” Lange said. “Then, an inner voice whispered, ‘If you drown, you won’t be able to be a priest.’ Now, I believe it was the work of the Holy Spirit.”
Lange went on to study theology and was ordained in 1970.
He spent 20 years as an English teacher at Beloit Catholic High School.
“I thought if I taught religion, I’d learn more about it,” he said, the humorist in him making an appearance. “But my weakness as a teacher was that my bark was worse than my bite.”
Lange went on to postings at St. Patrick’s in Benton, St. Joseph’s in Sinsinawa and sister churches St. Bridget’s and St. Mary’s in Ridgeway and Barneveld.
He retired in 2005 but continues to fill in for Masses and confessions when called upon.
“I run in circuits,” Lange said. “I say Mass from a stool. I think I do as well or better than before I retired.”
Retirement has allowed him to pursue some of his other interests, which include writing, spending time at the library and working on a project close to his heart — a compilation of more than 200 pieces he’s written throughout the years for the Catholic Herald, a publication of the Diocese of Madison. He hopes to have the volume published in the near future.
Lange described himself as a “walkie talkie,” which he defined as an archaic term for someone who just can’t stop talking.
“I know how to make a short story long,” he joked.
While he continues to pursue many interests in his retirement, Lange said there is one passion that shines above the rest.
“I just like being a priest,” he said.