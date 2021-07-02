The ninth entry of the “Fast and Furious” franchise occasionally entertains — but the charm often spins its wheels in “F9.”
Dom’s brother Jakob emerges from the shadows to unleash devices that can hack into military weapons systems.
The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, “Ludacris,” John Cena, Sung Kang, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron. Franchise veteran Justin Lin returns behind the camera to direct his fourth installment.
The preposterous over-the-top action escalates to the point of absurdity for a majority of “F9.” The insanity of the previous films finally is taken too far. With some cartoon-ish stakes and a severely undercooked plot, it’s time for the series to ride off into the sunset.
Lin does direct some solid action scenes. There’s an early car chase among mountains and minefields that doesn’t take things too far. It’s ridiculous and over-the-top but somehow more believable than what follows. It’s a fun popcorn-munching sequence.
There are some other fun action set pieces, one involving a super magnet. Any scene involving the magnet makes for some absurdly fun chaos. The sheer carnage and destruction that the magnet causes is where “F9” thrives in terms of action.
Where the film loses me is when characters hop off of freeways and land on moving traffic. Or a scene where a character falls 100 feet into water with piles of debris following him — and emerges scratch-less. The film’s crown jewel is launching rocket-cars into space.
For every fun action setpiece there is, there are equally as many that take me out of the movie entirely. The movie forays into such dumb comic book territory that it feels like superhero parody. This says a lot considering some of the mindless stunts of the last few movies.
Certain characters return in this film that make for a welcome addition. “Ludacris” and Kang are some of the highlights this time around. Diesel is as stiff as ever, and Tyrese as unfunny and annoying as ever.
Cena’s antagonist is completely underused, as well. The backstory between Diesel and Cena’s characters is told well through a number of flashback sequences; however, those are with different actors. The interplay between Diesel and Cena is disappointingly lackluster.
Further insult to injury, their eventual physical clash is rushed and unsatisfying. The way the film ties up with these characters also is lazily under-written to the point of wonderment.
There are some great moments. The action sequences that teeter on the right side of “believable” are fun. One can admire the scale of the action in this installment. Despite it not always working for me, I did have a fun time seeing it in a theater. For what it’s worth, I enjoyed “F9” more than the previous film. Yet, it’s clear that the franchise has run out of story and action ideas at this point.
Series-long fans might eat this one up in its entirety. I had some fun with it, but the stunts have passed the threshold of over-the-top fun. This series feels more like a discount version of “Avengers” than it does “Fast and Furious”. The overlong runtime further drags the movie down compared to the brisk-feeling fifth, sixth, and seventh installments. The movie has its moments, but has a number of setbacks that come with it.
I give “F9” 3 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 25 minutes. It is playing in theaters.