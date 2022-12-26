Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Branch out, observe trends and market your skills. Show passion in all you pursue. Avoid joint ventures. Think big, but practice being a minimalist when it's time to act.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your life simple, affordable and stress-free. Don't let temptation lead to loss. Expect sales and marketing ploys to fall short. Protect your money.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Choose your battles. Channel your energy into what matters. Set up your space for success, and distance yourself from anyone who interferes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Mull over your plans for the year. Plan to engage in an event that offers help to those who need assistance. Avoid family feuds.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Limit your spending. Don't rely on others for help or answers. Examine your finances, and you'll find a way to cut corners and save.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Resolve unfinished business so you can enjoy the remainder of the year. Travel and spend time with friends and family.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put your heart into what you enjoy doing most. Your ability to shine when others scramble will help you turn an idea into a reality.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You are overdue for a change. Pitching in and helping a cause you care about will encourage you to branch out.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Plan to make a big move. Build your success on your dedication and by making decisions in your best interest.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Enjoy the festive season. Traveling or mapping out your plans for next year will put your mind at ease. Romance is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Make decisions based on your needs, not on what someone else wants. Look inward and consider the best way to achieve positive personal growth.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't raise issues with loved ones if you aren't ready to defend your position. A change someone makes won't be welcome, but it will benefit you in the end.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Balance, integrity and moderation will help you maintain stability. Make plans to relax with like-minded people. Pay attention to detail.
Dec. 26
