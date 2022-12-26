If your birthday is today: Branch out, observe trends and market your skills. Show passion in all you pursue. Avoid joint ventures. Think big, but practice being a minimalist when it's time to act.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your life simple, affordable and stress-free. Don't let temptation lead to loss. Expect sales and marketing ploys to fall short. Protect your money.

