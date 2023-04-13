Play: “Ken Ludwig’s A Fox on the Fairway.”
Performers: Bell Tower Theater.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 21-22; 2 p.m. Sundays, April 23, 30 and May 7; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, April 27-29 and May 4-6.
Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $23. Early bird performances on April 21 and 22 are $11.50. Thursdays are Girls’ Night Out — all audience members 21 and older get a complimentary glass of wine. To purchase tickets, call 563-588-3377 or visit tickets.belltowertheater.net.
Synopsis
A tribute to the English farces of the 1930s, the play takes audiences on a romp that pulls the rug out from underneath the stuffy airs of a private country club. Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors and romantic shenanigans, the play is a fast-paced comedy reminiscent of the Marx Brothers’ classic comedy routines.
Two rival country clubs get involved in the golf tournament of the decade, and audience members are taken along on a madcap adventure about life, love and man’s eternal love affair — with golf.
Tidbits
- Known for his farcical plays and characters, Ludwig’s best known work may be “Lend Me a Tenor,” which was nominated for nine Tony Awards (winning two) and has been translated into 16 languages.
- Ludwig also is known for his Broadway shows “Crazy for You” and “Moon Over Buffalo.” Using the music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin, “Crazy for You” won the 1992 Tony Award for Best Musical. “Moon Over Buffalo” brought Carol Burnett back to the Broadway stage for the first time in 30 years.
- Bell Tower’s production features veterans Josh Iben and Asher Soppe alongside Kristin Look in her first Bell Tower show since 2017.
- Newcomers in the cast include Stephen Green, Deidre Hiatt and Sydney McLane.
Quotable, from director Michelle Blanchard
- “A lot of Ken (Ludwig’s) stuff hasn’t played on Broadway. But he’s very popular. He is definitely a master of farce.”
- “This is my first time directing at Bell Tower. There are a few cast members I’ve worked with before. Stephen Green and I worked together on ‘A Wonderful Life’ at The Grand. Sydney (McLane) was student of mine at (University of Dubuque). I’ve worked with Kristin Look as her costumer before, but this is the first time I’ve directed her.”
- “I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn when I say that they’ve created a bit of a family here. They all get along well. I turned to my stage manager at the first reading and said ‘This is going to be so much fun.’ It’s been a real pleasure to work with them.”
- “I think that farce is a fun night of theater. It’s fun to watch a bunch of people behave in a very funny way. It’s escapism into pure comedy. That’s probably it’s biggest appeal. You can just sit back and relax and be entertained.”
- “The audience can expect a lot of over-the-top situations. Running around, doors slamming. There’s a lot of physical comedy. It’s going to be a real fun night.”
- “I think when a cast is having fun, even if the audience doesn’t notice it on a conscious level, it makes it so much more fun for the audience. I think that’s the biggest takeaway — when the cast is enjoying what they’re doing, the audience is going to really enjoy being there watching them.”
