Cindy Crawford, Elton John, Beyonce, Ray Charles, Britney Spears and David Beckham have all done Pepsi ads. And everyone from Marilyn Monroe (in 1953) to Selena Gomez has flacked for Coke. They aren’t doing their fans any favors. In fact, one could argue they’re pushing their fans to get sick.
Around 63% of Americans down a sugar-sweetened beverage daily — and for the 35 million folks with Type 2 diabetes, it’s an increased health risk, beyond how bad it is for healthy people. A study published in BMJ looked at more than 15,000 people with Type 2 diabetes over the span of 18.5 years and found that folks drinking the most sugar-sweetened beverages were 125% to 129% more likely to develop cardiovascular disease and to die from CVD and 120% more likely to die from all other causes than those who rarely or never drank them.
On the other hand, regularly drinking coffee, tea and plain water reduced the risks. Plus, people who increased their coffee consumption after diagnosis with Type 2 diabetes were especially protected from CVD and mortality risks.
For the estimated 96 million U.S. adults who have prediabetes, sugar-sweetened beverages are also a threat. A study by Tufts University found that people who had six-plus servings a week were at a 46% increased risk of prediabetes. Another study of Hispanic/Latino adults found that drinking 16 ounces a day upped the risk of going from prediabetes to full-blown diabetes by 75%. The bottom line: Drinking only coffee, tea and water keeps you younger and healthier.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
