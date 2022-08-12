The University of Dubuque Heritage Center will host a volunteer usher open house at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, in John and Alice Butler Hall.
Heritage Center is continuing to expand its volunteer usher corps for the 2022-2023 Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series. The 10th anniversary season will open with B2wins on Thursday, Sept. 1, and close with Neil Berg’s 103 Years of Broadway on Saturday, May 6.
Volunteer ushers guide patrons to seats, distribute programs, answer questions and “create a pleasant, safe and welcoming live performance environment,” according to a press release.
Volunteer ushers also have an opportunity to view performances and get an insider’s look into the workings of a professional performing arts center.
Volunteer ushers must be 18 or older, able to climb stairs and stand for an extended period and adhere to a dress code.
Hours vary with each show, including some 2022-2023 Live at Heritage Center SchoolBus Performing Series shows during the day, as well as matinee performances.
Additional volunteer positions within Heritage Center — such as tech crew, back of house operations and in the Bisignano Art Gallery — also might be available.
For more information, contact Victoria Molle, director of audience services, at 563-589-3432 or vmolle@dbq.edu.
