Editor’s note: This is the 18th of an ongoing series that highlights the stained-glass art collections of tri-state worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of January.
We can only assume it was a cold night in Washington Square on Dec. 24, 1847, when 35 Dubuque residents gathered on Christmas Eve for the first official service of what would become First Presbyterian Church.
The congregation is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year.
That first service was led by the Rev. Peter Flury, a multi-lingual Swiss immigrant who had arrived in Dubuque the year before with his wife, Sophie. In their house on Seventh Street, between Bluff and Locust streets (where the Dubuque Museum of Art stands today), they invited people into their home to practice German and English, and to receive Christian instruction.
After the death of Sophie Flury in 1848, Peter Flury returned to his native Switzerland, and the “Swiss Church,” as it had become known, found itself in flux.
It was Adrian Van Vliet, a Dutch immigrant who found his way to Dubuque in the early 1850s, who spurred the congregation to join the Presbytery of Cedar Valley and change the name to First German Presbyterian Church. He also founded a theological seminary, known as the Van Vliet School, that eventually would become the University of Dubuque.
“Van Vliet was a Calvinist,” said Tom Jack, a longtime congregation member who has studied the history of the church. “He was Dutch Reformed, and he made this a very strict Presbyterian church, which may have been why there were problems within the membership later on.”
In 1894, the church experienced a split when half of the congregation left, along with the current pastor, to form an independent Presbyterian church. The pastor who succeeded him, the Rev. Ernest Schuette, encouraged the remaining congregants to bring new people to the church. Soon the 88-member congregation had raised more than $6,000 to begin construction of a brick church at 17th and Iowa streets.
Fridolin Heer and Ulrich Willy, Swiss immigrants, were the architect and contractor. The building and the furnishings, which are in use today, cost of $10,599 when the church was completed in 1896.
Heer’s legacy already was well established in Dubuque — he had designed the Town Clock, the chapel at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, Iowa, and the Dubuque County Courthouse, among others. He was paid $148.80 for his plans.
The sanctuary was built “in the round,” giving it a cozy, intimate feeling. The hand-carved pulpit was made by Farley and Loetscher, a millwork company in what now is the Millwork District, for a cost of $29.95. It’s believed that a set of wooden hand-cranked doors that are operable, and double the sanctuary space when opened, also were a Farley and Loetscher design.
“We call them the Red Sea doors,” Jack said. “We don’t have any documentation, but we think they were built by Farley and Loetscher, too. Christian Loetscher is one of the names on the (stained-glass) windows, so he was a big contributor to the church.”
The original pews, made by Richmond Church Furniture Co., of Richmond, Ind., cost $485 and are in use today. The organ, built by the “Henry Ford” of pipe organs, John Hinners, of Hinners and Albertson, in Pekin, Ill., cost $986. It has been rebuilt and refurbished through the years, and it is in use.
It might have been Heer, with his long history of church design, who arranged for the stained-glass windows to be created, delivered and installed by Alward-Jeffries Art Glass Co., which was located in Des Moines and also had an office in Chicago.
“I imagine they might have been more generic than anything else,” Jack said. “Stained glass wasn’t a big Presbyterian thing. They were more about keeping things simple. It was a big deal that they even decided on a steeple. And even then, they didn’t put a bell in it.”
John Allward had been born in Toronto, Canada, and had studied with groundbreaking stained-glass artist John La Farge. He also was known to have worked or studied in Minneapolis, an epicenter for Midwest stained-glass artists in the mid- to late-19th century. He was so enamored with the art of stained glass that he named his first son John La Farge Allward.
The stained glass at First Presbyterian contains all of the standard colors you find in religious glass, with one exception — there is some pink glass. Pink glass is rare in religious stained glass, mainly because it used to take an expensive element — gold — to create it.
The colors are beautiful, and the symbolism includes an anchor, sheaves of wheat, grapes, a dove and an open Bible. But it is the names on the windows that tell the history of the congregation through the past 175 years and bring special significance to what might have been, as Jack described them, “generic” windows.
“Five of the names were etched on the windows when they were made,” Jack said. “Adrian Van Vliet, Maria Conzett Hoerner, Fred Schloz, Ulrich Willy and Christian Sutter. The others were painted on later. You can see the difference, and I’m sure it was a matter of money.”
Hoerner was the daughter of David and Agatha Conzett. David was one of the 35 charter members. Scholz was a trustee of the church in the late 1800s; and Sutter was a well-known early settler and member of the church.
In the 1970s, other names were painted as memorials on the windows to honor past congregation members who had made significant contributions to the church or served as pastors: Christian Loetscher, the Rev. William C. Laube, the Rev. Ernest Schuette, the Rev. Arnold Buol, the Rev. Jacob Conzett, the Rev. Peter Flury, John R. Sturman, Wilma Finer and William Boelyn.
The church has become an inclusive one, participating in many church-wide community activities, including a community Christmas Eve worship service, a Blue Christmas service, specifically for those in need of hope and healing during the holiday season, and a number of service-oriented programs.
Above the front doors, the name German Presbyterian Church is etched in cement. After World War I, the word “German” was filled in because of the anti-German sentiment in the area.
Eventually, the cement was chipped away, and the word can be seen again. Jack said it is a example of how the church has changed through the years.
“This church was essentially built without a pastor,” Jack said. “The split had just happened, and they just decided to build this church with a few members and no money. I think it was German pride, and they had some people who could pull it off.”
Jack believes it was the combination of wealth and the working class, and their ability to work together, that enabled the then-tiny congregation to build an impressive worship space.
“It was town and gown,” he said. “The town people and the fancy gown people. They all worked together.”
