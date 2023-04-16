One of the reasons I enjoy writing these columns each week is to share with you things that, many times, are overlooked for potential value.
This week’s story is a good example of that.
A new client recently brought in a few toys from his childhood. He had a couple of beautiful old Erector sets, which was a common toy for the young men of the baby boom generation.
The first Erector set was called The Erector/Structural Steel and Electro-Mechanical Builder and labeled as “educational, instructive and amusing.”
Recommended for you
The toy was introduced and first sold to the public in 1913 at the Toy Fair held at the Broadway Central Hotel in New York City. Today’s Erector is owned by Meccano and distributed in the states by Schylling.
One of the items that we offered for sale from this client’s collection was simply a small pamphlet that was part of a full Erector set.
These pamphlets basically were the instructions on how to build various items from the same kit. The manual we sold was from a 1924 No. 10 Original Erector Set.
Our pamphlet sold with a couple of active bidders on eBay for $102.50.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.