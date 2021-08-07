Editor’s note: This is the third in an ongoing series that will highlight the stained glass art collection of tri-state area worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of each month.
The parish of St. Columbkille was almost 25 years old in 1903 when Archbishop John Keane hired architect Guido Beck to design a new church to replace the wooden building that had been serving the Irish Catholic families of West Hill for 17 years.
Known as “Noah’s Ark,” the building was no longer practical for the growing congregation of the Little Dublin neighborhood of Dubuque.
The German-born Beck already had a solid reputation as a church architect in the Midwest.
He had designed St. Martin Church in Cascade, Iowa, (now St. Matthias) in 1882 and St. Clement Church in Bankston, Iowa (1898), as well as Dubuque churches St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran (1890) and St. Anthony’s (1900).
The same year he designed St. Anthony's, he was hired by St. Raphael Cathedral to create a mortuary chapel. After St. Columbkille, he would go on to design Holy Ghost Catholic Church and St. Joseph’s Chapel at Loras College, among others.
Beck’s penchant for Gothic Revival design, with its sweeping ceilings, towering steeples, hood molds and lancet windows, was a perfect fit for pioneer congregations that wanted to emulate the beauty of the European churches in their homeland.
As talented a church designer as Beck was, his real genius might have been in commissioning Ford Brothers Glass Studio in Minneapolis (Minn.) to create the beautiful stained glass window collection that is the jewel in St. Columbkille’s crown.
While construction was ongoing, the windows were shipped to Dubuque by rail, presumably with Ford Brothers employees accompanying the cargo. Lancet windows -- narrow, high windows with pointed tops -- and hood molds -- wall projections designed to protect the windows from the weather -- made the installation a specialized one.
“The windows were installed in 1904,” said Ayla Murphy, St. Columbkille’s coordinator of liturgical ministry. “The total cost to the church was $1,500. That included all the designs and creating them, and the installation.”
Today, that’s more than $45,000. But when visitors see these windows up close, most would agree it was a bargain.
In the early 20th century, the Minneapolis area was home to a number of stained glass studios, including those of the Ford Brothers and Thomas Gaytee, a protégé of Louis Comfort Tiffany, who originally worked for the Fords before striking out on his own.
With the exception of the Minneapolis City Hall and the Hennepin County Courthouse, the Ford Brothers worked almost exclusively in religious stained glass, creating Munich-style stained glass windows for churches from Michigan to Montana.
Munich-style windows, developed during the mid-19th century in Germany, involved painting on large glass panels rather than smaller pieces that were then assembled like a puzzle using molten lead. The panels were then fired in a kiln. In the case of the meticulous Ford Brothers, they painted and fired each panel up to seven times before it was considered finished.
The end result for St. Columbkille is a combination of opalescent and cathedral glass paying homage to God and the church, Jesus Christ, Mary and Joseph, the Four Evangelists, 10 saints and a host of sacred religious symbols that have watched over parishioners for 117 years.
Considering the stunning amount of detail and color in each of the 26 windows and the additional windows in the vestibule, it is hard for modern-day visitors to imagine how Beck and church leaders communicated their wishes to the Ford Brothers in Minneapolis.
“I can’t imagine how long it took,” Murphy said. “When you’re communicating in 1904 and there’s no email and a phone is a luxury, I’m sure it was telegrams and letters.”
The illusion of depth and the rich colors of the windows always have impressed Father David Schatz, co-pastor of the church.
“When the bright sunlight is just right on them, they almost become three-dimensional,” he said. “It really is amazing when you see it. The light is just so dramatic. The biggest shock for me has been Mary. (That window is) almost always white, but depending on the sunlight, it will almost go to orange.”
Among the windows displaying symbols of the church, the most enigmatic is the pelican.
“I found that very interesting, because I didn’t know what it meant,” Schatz said. “When I found out, it made perfect sense.”
A mother pelican will macerate fish in the sack in her beak to feed her chicks in a process called "vulning," a Latin word meaning "to wound."
When she lowers her beak to feed them, the action will sometimes leave blood on her chest. This led to the belief that female pelicans peck their breasts to draw blood to feed their babies. The idea that a pelican would harm itself for the sake of its young soon gained traction as a religious symbol for Jesus’ sacrifice.
Other religious symbols depicted in St. Columbkille’s windows include the Most Holy Rosary, the Holy Eucharist, keys, the Greek Christogram IHS, the cross and crown, the immaculate heart of Mary and the sacred heart of Jesus.
Some of the attributes of the saints can be found in the stained glass illustrations as well, with St. Michael the Archangel’s dragon, St. Brigid’s cow, St. Veronica’s cloth and St. Anthony of Padua holding a white lily and carrying the Christ Child.
A 100-year-old Wangerin-Weickhardt organ from Milwaukee (Wis.) is in St. Columbkille’s balcony, flanked by Danish-American artist and Wisconsin resident Bernard Hillig’s frescoes and painted scrollwork.
“The frescoes cost $10,000,” Murphy said. “So, quite a bit more than the windows. They were done several years after the church was built, in the 1920s.”
Taking in the entirety of the artistic works created more than a century ago by the collaborative efforts of people from Dubuque, Minneapolis, Milwaukee and probably several points in between, it is easy to appreciate what St. Columbkille has in its sanctuary.
“It’s hard to imagine,” Schatz said. “They did all of this without cranes or anything like that. This was all scaffolding up there. It’s amazing.”
St. Columbkille Catholic Church’s sanctuary opens at 8:30 a.m. daily. Anyone who would like to view the stained glass collection, frescoes and organ is welcome to visit.
For more information, call St. Columbkille’s parish office at 563-583-9117.