Prairie Farms’ cheese divisions Luana, Iowa; Shullsburg, Wis.; and Caves of Faribault, Minn., took home four awards, including a first place gold medal, at the 36th Annual American Cheese Society’s Conference & Competition in Richmond, Va.
The gold medal win came in the Low Fat/Low Salt Cheeses All Milks Category with Neufchatel #3, produced by Prairie Farms’ Luana team. Caves of Faribault earned a second place finish in the Blue Molded Cheeses — Blue Veined — Made from Cow’s Milk Category with its AmaBlu Blue Cheese.
Caves of Faribault also earned a third place finish in this category with the Felix Blue Cheese. Shullsburg’s team earned a third place finish in the American Made/International Style — Made from Cow’s Milk Category with their Baby Swiss Cheese wheel.