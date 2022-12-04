'A Hill Country Christmas'

“A Hill Country Christmas.”

 Contributed

“A Hill Country Christmas,” by Michael Barr, Lynn Dean, Gail Kittleson, Gina Lister and Shannon McFarland (Wordsmith Publishing, ISBN 979884226144)

If you’re yearning for the way Christmas used to be, a Christmas when generations gathered around the dinner table and unwrapped gifts from under the tree together, you’ll love “A Hill Country Christmas,” by Gail Kittleson and four other authors.

Tidemann writes from Estherville, Iowa. His Facebook page is Author Michael Tidemann.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.