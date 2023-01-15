When working with eBay, occasionally we hit upon an item that has much more value that we would have anticipated. This Raggedy Ann doll was one of those items.
Part of a mixed box of dolls that we broke out into three lots to sell, this doll, as you can see from the photo, had no clothes and was damaged and stained. But something about it led me to want to post it on eBay for an auction cycle.
We posted the doll for seven days and in the first 24 hours we had four emails. Two of those wanted to know if we had a Buy It Now Price. One offered to purchase the doll for $100 and another offered $350.
We thanked them all and told them that the auction would run its total time and the winner would be the high bidder.
The auction quickly took off from there, and we had several bids and bidders drive the price up by the second day to $1,501. By the end of the seven-day auction, seven individuals entered 13 active bids to end the price at $2,346.
Why, you might ask. Well this is what the second-high bidder emailed to me:
“Just so you know, you did not have a Volland Andy, but rather you had an Exposition Ann. They were only in existence for about six months 1934-1935 and put out of business by the Molly-e Company. The creator of Raggedy Ann, Johnny Gruelle, sued for patent infringement as he had authorized the Exposition Company to make these Raggedy Ann’s. No Andy’s were ever produced. One book says there are less than 10 to be in existence, but I already have two of them... I’m sure there are more than 10. I did place a bid but not as high as the other ones I have because yours has no clothes. But my one wearing the pink bow has navy replacement shoes that she came with so I was going to swap shoes if I did win. No heartbreak here. Just letting you know what you were selling.”
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.
