Raggedyann.jpg

This Raggedy Ann doll sold for $2,346 in an eBay auction.

 Contributed

When working with eBay, occasionally we hit upon an item that has much more value that we would have anticipated. This Raggedy Ann doll was one of those items.

Part of a mixed box of dolls that we broke out into three lots to sell, this doll, as you can see from the photo, had no clothes and was damaged and stained. But something about it led me to want to post it on eBay for an auction cycle.

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.

