Hardcover Fiction
1. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking, $27
2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
3. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria, $28
4. Moonflower Murders, Anthony Horowitz, Harper, $28.99
5. The Law of Innocence, Michael Connelly, Little, Brown, $29
6. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95
7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
8. Leave the World Behind, Rumaan Alam, Ecco
9. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
10. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Delacorte Press
11. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter, Harper
12. Memorial, Bryan Washington, Riverhead Books
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $30
3. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown, $30
4. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28
6. One Life, Megan Rapinoe, Penguin Press, $27
7. First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country, Thomas E. Ricks, Harper
8. The Answer Is ..., Alex Trebek, S&S, $26
9. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
10. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld, S&S
11. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
12. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver, Mary Oliver, Penguin
2. What Kind of Woman: Poems, Kate Baer, Harper Perennial
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
5. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
6. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
7. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
8. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
9. The Best American Short Stories 2020, Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
10. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, Picador, $17
11. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
12. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
13. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
14. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
15. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin, $18
2. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
4. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
5. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
6. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
7. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
8. What Unites Us, Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner, Algonquin Books
9. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
10. Burnout, Emily Nagoski, Amelia Nagoski, Ballantine
11. Conversations with RBG, Jeffrey Rosen, Picador
12. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
13. Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1), Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
14. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
15. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
5. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
6. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
7. Women Who Run With the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estes, Ballantine
8. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
9. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
10. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
Young Adult
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
4. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
5. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
6. Dear Justyce, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers
7. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
8. Skyhunter, Marie Lu, Roaring Brook Press
9. Instant Karma, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
10. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
11. The Truths We Hold: An American Journey (Young Readers Edition), Kamala Harris, Penguin
12. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books