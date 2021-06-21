Hair loss is a common problem that affects one in five Americans.
While men include the majority of affected individuals, women also are affected and are overrepresented in the dermatology clinic for the concern of hair loss. Anecdotally, I see far more women than men by at least a ratio of 15 to one.
Hair loss is cited by many patients to be a source of immense stress and reduced quality of life. It is important to a person’s identity and self-image — generally even more so for women than for men.
The mechanisms of hair loss are numerous and complex, which can make it difficult to pinpoint the exact cause. Genetics, medications, stress, vitamin deficiencies, hormonal changes and immune system dysfunction are common causes of hair loss. The underlying causes range from fully reversible to permanent. Most often the sooner the hair loss is treated, the better the results.
Dermatologists often will run a series of lab tests to seek out causes of underlying conditions that can be treated, such as iron deficiency or hormone deficiency, especially in the case of sudden hair shedding. The goal always is to find a reason for the hair loss before jumping directly into treatments that might not otherwise be needed.
There are many treatments used for hair loss. Observation only is recommended in the case of a reversible stressor, such as recovery from a serious illness or surgery causing a sudden shedding event. Changing medications often can help reverse hair loss related to blood pressure medications or antidepressants.
In the case of underlying health conditions, it might mean treating specific deficiencies, such as vitamin D, iron, thyroid hormone, zinc, etc. In the case of genetic hair loss, a combination of treatments is vital to restoring hair thinning with the use of minoxidil (Rogaine), hormonal therapies (spironolactone and finasteride), red-light therapy, as well as a novel treatment called platelet-rich plasma (PRP).
In the most extreme circumstances, hair transplantation might be required to surgically re-implant follicles into bald areas. When transplantation is not possible, hair pieces can be used and can provide an acceptable alternative to natural hair.
PRP treatment is versatile, safe, effective and natural and the newest option for hair restoration. The procedure begins with a simple blood draw, which is done in the office. That blood is then spun down for 10 minutes until it separates into several layers in the test tube. One special layer of the blood includes a thick layer of plasma, which contains a high concentration of platelets and growth factors. These growth factors have the power to stimulate the hair bulb to produce thicker and more numerous hair shafts.
A simple series of injections is all that is required to complete the treatment, with minimal downtime. Improvement can be seen in many cases as early as one month after starting treatment.
PRP has revolutionized hair treatment for patients who previously had limited options. With good science and growing popularity, I see this treatment being offered more widely than even a few years ago.
Dermatologists have an advantage over other specialists in that we have an intimate knowledge of the physiology of skin and hair. Who better to be able to recommend a personalized treatment for your hair loss than a board-certified dermatologist?
There’s nothing more satisfying than improving someone’s appearance and quality of life. With the broad range of treatment options now available, I believe we are able to serve our patient population better than ever before.
This is the golden era of hair loss therapies, and I look forward to seeing what additional scientific advances will emerge in the future.