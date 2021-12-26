What's it worth on eBay? Carved chalice's origins a challenge

We continue to work with items that are more than 200 years old.
This covered cup or chalice was made for ceremonial purposes for a royal court in the 1700s.
Artisans of the era cleaned and dried the center of a coconut. Expert carvers then gently carved profiles of nobility and scenes of battle on the surface of the coconut.
After the carving was finished, a silversmith added the base, which is held in place by three small shanks that are bolted to the bottom of the carved portion.
The base, rim and finial on the top of the cup are most likely sterling silver, but we could find not makers’ hallmarks or stamps to be sure.
Without a more extensive search, it is hard to place the origin of this wonderful chalice. In our research we found items that had similar characteristics from many different regions of the world.
The images and profiles that are carved into the surface are most likely from the Russian Imperialist period but also could be English based on the quality of the silversmithing.
The new owner that found this on eBay will no doubt fill in the blanks after being the winning bidder at $1,400.00.
