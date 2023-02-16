Galena Center for the Arts

A audio description gallery tour at Galena Center for the Arts.

GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., has teamed up with Audible Visions, a Galena nonprofit, to offer audio description guided tours of its newest gallery.

AD is a service that allows individuals with vision loss to experience the visual world, including art.

