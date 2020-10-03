Work on the 2020 "Reflections in the Park" is underway. Visitors will see many new displays and many holiday favorites including "Memory Lane."
"Memory Lane” is an opportunity to remember your loved ones in a special way during the holidays. It will feature a lighted arch and will be lined with star lit street lights. Those being remembered will have their names printed in the 2020 "Reflections in the Park" booklet, and on a banner next to the display.
Presented by Dubuque Bank and Trust, "Reflections in the Park" is a Hillcrest Family Services charitable event. Volunteers provide over 3,500 hours of their time to the event. Volunteers and sponsors help make "Reflections in the Park" a significant form of funding for the 30+ programs and over 45,000 people served by Hillcrest Family Services.
Submissions for "Memory Lane" are due by Thursday, Oct. 15.
For more information, email darlene.bolsinger@hillcrest.fs.org or call 563-845-0378.