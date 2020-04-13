SINSINAWA, Wis. — All programming at and visits to Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, are further suspended until Monday, June 15, due to COVID-19. This includes visits to Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery and attendance at religious services.

The following programs are canceled or postponed:

Saturday, April 18: Glass Garden Stakes and Glass Bowl/Tray (to be rescheduled).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, April 21 and 28: Spring Book Discussion, featuring Jayber Crow.

Friday-Sunday, April 24-26: Yoga Retreat — Finding New Connectors to God (to be rescheduled).

Saturday, April 25: Raising the White Flag: The War Against Black Hawk.

Tuesday-Wednesday, April 28-29: “Women of the Bible” drama (to be rescheduled).

Thursday, April 30: Memory Cafe and Tri-State Youth Choral Festival.

Friday, May 1: Natura Divina — Cross-Quarter/Bealtaine/May Day/St. Joseph the Worker.

Wednesday-Thursday, May 6-7: Alzheimer’s meeting (to be rescheduled).

Thursday, May 28: Memory Café.

Wednesday, June 3: Summer Organ Concert, featuring Greg Zelek.

Wednesday, June 10: Summer Organ Concert, featuring Gail Archer.

Saturday, June 13: Wild Edibles Walk.

Sunday, June 14: Dan Schutte Concert (to be rescheduled).

Programs that are rescheduled can be found at www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.

Although the Mound is closed to visitors, Sinsinawa Bakery remains open for

online ordering at

www.sinsinawa.org/bakery and Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery is available for online purchases at www.sinsinawa.org/giftgallery. Customers also can place orders by calling 608-748-4411. Items can be shipped via FedEx, or customers can arrange for curbside pickup between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Prayer requests can be

submitted to prayers@

sinsinawa.org, 608-748-4411, or at www.sinsinawa.org/prayers online.

Tags