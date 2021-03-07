It was just about one year ago that I was loading musical equipment with my jazz bandmates after a gig at the Des Moines Embassy Club — the annual Dubuque Night hosted by our Chamber of Commerce.
It’s an event that usually finds me arriving back home in Dubuque in the wee small hours of the morning, then rising early for work the next day, admittedly on the unsunny side of the street as I reach for the strongest cup of coffee I can find in my sleep-deprived state.
Other than it being hosted at a new location last year, it was business as usual. Movers and shakers hovering over buffet tables. Government officials mingling and making deals. The band providing the soundtrack to it all with the hits of the Great American Songbook.
The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic was just coming into our collective consciousness. Yet, the threat of it felt worlds away. Those in attendance were encouraged to take precautions — not to shake hands but rather bump elbows. And most did, finding the situation somewhat humorous.
Social distancing wasn’t a thing yet. Nor was wearing a mask.
Little did I know it would be the last time I would be making music with others again for at least the next 12 months. Music being a great love in my life, I might have savored it a little more.
Just two days following the event, a national emergency was declared. Of note: It just happened to be Friday the 13th.
I sat in the middle of the newsroom, fielding calls from organizations as one after another began calling off events. The shutdown of schools soon followed.
The week after that, I was packing a box of my belongings to head home for what would stretch into the next several months.
I’ve since taken my turn with COVID-19 and made my way back to the office. But many of my colleagues continue to work remotely. A few I haven’t seen in person for almost a year. There is an eerie silence throughout the building. Throughout downtown Dubuque. Every now and then, someone “disappears” for a bit. Another quarantine period.
While the yoga mat sprawled on my living room floor might have caught a few tears during my occasional pity parties, the lucky hand I’ve been dealt hasn’t been lost on me.
Friends in health care didn’t have the option to work from the safety of their homes. Others in varying occupations, including an enormous contingent of my fellow performers, unceremoniously found themselves filing for unemployment as jobs were lost and dreams were put on hold. Moms found themselves trying to work from home and play schoolteacher, housekeeper and cook.
Many I knew from the local wellness community found a renewed interest in their businesses, yet they felt the gravity of what they were facing. How does one lead others out of spinning their wheels through something like this? There is no one-size-fits-all approach.
Although we’ve been conquering COVID-19 for a year, there are times when this battle doesn’t feel real. I’ll find myself reflecting upon the past 12 months thinking, “What the heck happened? How did we get here? How weird is it going to feel to one day not be wearing a mask and standing closer than 6 feet to someone?”
It’s easy to focus on all that we’ve lost since last March.
But as a light begins to faintly flicker at the end of a dark and tedious tunnel back to the life we used to know, I also find myself hopeful that we aren’t too quick to turn our backs on what might have been gained. Things like family dinners around the same table, quality time at home or in the garden, long walks or paddles through nature, appreciating our loved ones while they are here to appreciate, sitting still and doing absolutely nothing without the pang of guilt.
As we complete another trip around the sun since this pandemic took hold, savor what the year has taught us about the things that really matter — like an old familiar melody.