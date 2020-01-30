Farm Life magazine, mailed to tri-state farm families, is seeking photos for its March issue.
The theme is FAB: Fields-Animals-Barns.
Photos in these three categories will be considered over other submissions.
Winter scenes or spring planting also are suggested ahead of summer or fall settings.
Submissions should be limited to no more than four to five from any one photographer. Photos previously used will not be accepted.
Each submission should include the photographer’s name, hometown, where the photo was taken and other information that might help describe it.
Send photos to
jim.swenson@thmedia.com by Friday, Feb. 7.