Event: Harlem Globetrotters
Time/date: 7 p.m. Friday, March 20.
Site: Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: $20-$80, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Online: www.harlemglobetrotters.com
Tidbits
• The Harlem Globetrotters are including Dubuque as a part of its Pushing the Limits World Tour.
• Since its founding more than 80 years ago, the Harlem Globetrotters have showcased a combination of basketball skills, comedy and family fun at more than 26,000 performances in more than 124 countries around the globe.
• Shows include ball handling, high flying dunks and a new record-breaking attempt.
• Alumni of the team include Baseball Hall of Famer Ferguson Jenkins, “The Clown Prince of Basketball” Meadowlark Lemon and former Loras College star Curley “Boo” Johnson.
• The current roster includes Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, TNT Lister, Swish Sutton and Torch George.
• The Harlem Globetrotters most recently stopped in Dubuque last spring, playing to nearly 2,200 spectators on April 11. This will be the group’s 17th visit to Five Flags Center, dating back to the building’s opening in 1979. The Globetrotters’ first appearance at the facility came during that inaugural year, when more than 2,600 people turned out to see the team on Dec. 14.