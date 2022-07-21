In 2012, the University of Dubuque opened the doors to Heritage Center, a state-of-the-art facility with two performance spaces, an art gallery, practice rooms and eventually, a pipe organ.
Officials like Executive Director Thomas Robbins had an eye toward programming that would not only provide an eclectic array of entertainment options to tri-state audiences, but also events for families and enhanced educational opportunities for students.
A decade later, Robbins believes Heritage Center continues to meet that mission.
“I’m very happy with where we’ve been and where we’re going,” he said. “I think established various niches in programming without competing too much with what other venues have going on around town. We’ve made a big effort to feature multicultural programming, dance, theater and entertainment for young audiences. And people have responded to that very enthusiastically.”
UD’s Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series will mark its 10th anniversary, opening with B2wins on Sept. 1. It will conclude with Neil Berg’s 103 Years of Broadway, featuring Dubuque native and Broadway star Rita Harvey, on May 6.
UD alum Tony Danza also will celebrate his 50th class reunion with a homecoming performance on Oct. 22. He last performed at the school during his 45th class reunion.
Other highlights will include Tito Puente Jr. and His Latin Jazz Ensemble, the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra and notable community collaborations.
“It’s incredibly gratifying to be able to offer a season like this,” Robbins said. “One of the things I’m most excited about is some of the partnerships this year. ‘The Wizard of Oz’ will be a very unique collaboration, featuring one of (Dubuque Academy of Ballet Director) Marina O’Rourke’s distinguished alums, Erika Overturff.”
Overturff is the founder of American Midwest Ballet, based in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The company will mount a production of “The Wizard of Oz” in partnership with the Dubuque Academy of Ballet.
Additionally, dancers age 9 through teens from the Dubuque Academy of Ballet and throughout the tri-states will be invited to audition for more than 50 roles, alongside 25 professional dancers from American Midwest Ballet.
Another collaboration will involve the Dubuque Arts Council, longtime partners of Heritage Center marking its 30th anniversary this year. It will present a pair of concerts, including Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans, which also will feature the UD Concert Band and the UD Jazz Band.
Doreen Ketchens, a New Orleans-based street musician of international acclaim, was first invited to perform at area schools by the Dubuque Arts Council in 2006.
“She’s so emotionally engaging, not to mention her talent as a musician,” Robbins said. “You can’t helped but become immersed in the feeling she carries with her artform.”
Most events will take place in the 1,000-seat John and Alice Butler Hall. However, a few shows have been slated for the more intimate, 200-seat Babka Theatre, which took a hiatus from use during the COVID-19 pandemic out of social distancing precaution.
Also returning to the series will be more family offerings, live theater and a few favorites.
“For our 10th anniversary and after the past two years, it felt appropriate to do something big,” Robbins said. “We’ve brought back a lot of favorites, like Lightwire Theater, but we’ve also included a lot of newcomers to Heritage Center, tribute acts and the return of live theater, which we’re very excited about. It has been a tough few years for these companies because of COVID-19.
“Nebraska Theatre Caravan’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ is one I have been wanting to feature for a while — even before my time at Heritage Center. And The Acting Company’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is known for launching the careers of Kevin Kline, Rainn Wilson and Patti LuPone. Both are lavish, Broadway caliber productions.”
The robust schedule is a welcome change from the previous two years that resulted in abundant virtual performance options for Heritage Center patrons due to the pandemic.
No COVID-19 protocols are planned at this time, such as mask, vaccine or social distancing requirements. However, Robbins said the venue is prepared to pivot should the need arise. UD officials also will continue to encourage patrons to remain home if they’re feeling ill.
Virtual options also are not planned this season, as the venue celebrates a return to its core mission: Live entertainment.
“The core of our mission is to expose people — particularly school-aged people through our college students — to the impact of the performing arts experience and developing a love for that experience,” Robbins said. “We tried to be as robust as we could be with virtual programming, but you just don’t get the same experience or level of emotion from a screen as you do live. We’re all hungry for that are hopeful we’ll be able to continue our season in a way that we can share in it together, in the same room.”
Tickets are available online today at www.dbq.edu/
heritagecenter. Tickets also will be available beginning Thursday, July 21, at the Farber Box Office or at 563-585-SHOW.
Schedule
7:30 p.m. Sept. 1: B2wins.
8 p.m. Sept. 9: Comedian Mike Paramore.
7:30 p.m. Sept. 16: Tito Puente Jr. and His Latin Jazz Ensemble.
7:30 p.m. Sept. 19: Wiesenthal: The Nazi Hunter.
7:30 p.m. Oct. 4: Matt Vee’s Music of Neil Diamond: I Am … He Said.
3 p.m. Oct. 16: Organist Dexter Kennedy, John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ Recital Series.
8 p.m. Oct. 22: Tony Danza: Standards & Stories.
7:30 p.m. Oct. 28: Riders in the Sky.
1 p.m. Nov. 5: “Peter & The Wolf,” Eulenspiegel Puppets.
8 p.m. Nov. 5: Piano Fondue: Dueling Pianos.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 2: Christmas at Heritage Center: “Heaven and Nature Sing!”
7:30 p.m. Dec. 6: “A Christmas Carol,” Nebraska Theatre Caravan.
7:30 p.m. Jan. 13: The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE!
7:30 p.m. Jan. 23: “Warriors Don’t Cry,” TheaterworksUSA.
7:30 p.m. Jan. 26: Evil Woman — The American ELO presents The Electric Light Orchestra Experience.
7:30 p.m. Feb. 3: Organist Joby Bell, John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ Recital Series.
7:30 p.m. Feb. 7: “Romeo and Juliet,” The Acting Company.
7:30 p.m. Feb. 10: The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra.
7:30 p.m. Feb. 21: Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans, presented in cooperation with the Dubuque Arts Council, with the UD Concert Band and the UD Jazz Band.
1 p.m. March 5: “Paddington Gets in a Jam,” Bear About the House.
3 p.m. March 19: Organist Daryl Robinson, John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ Recital Series.
3 p.m. March 26: “The Pirates of Penzance,” New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players.
1 p.m. April 2: The Adventures of Tortoise & Hare: The Next Gen, Lightwire Theater.
7 p.m. April 21; 1 p.m. April 22: Erin Alarcón’s “The Wizard of Oz,” American Midwest Ballet in partnership with the Dubuque Academy of Ballet.
7:30 p.m. May 6: Neil Berg’s 103 Years of Broadway, presented by the Dubuque Arts Council in cooperation with Heritage Center.
