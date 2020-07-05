Editor’s note: As with other lists in this publication, because of the state-by-state health restrictions, check ahead to confirm the current hours and/or restrictions for these markets.
Bellevue, Iowa, 7-11 a.m.- Saturdays, May-September, Riverview Park, main gazebo. 608-725-5180.
Cassville, Wis., 8-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, through mid-October, Riverside Park. 608-725-5855. 563-872-4456.
Cuba City, Wis., 3:30-6:30 p.m. third Wednesday of the month, beginning in May, at Veterans Memorial Park. 608-744-2152.
Darlington, Wis., 8 a.m.-noon, on Main Street, Saturdays, May-October. 608-776-3067
Dubuque Main Street, 7 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, May through October, between Central and Iowa streets, and 11th-14th streets. 563-588-4400.
Dyersville, Iowa, 2-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, through early October, Dyersville Commercial Club Park on Iowa 136. 563-875-2311.
Edgewood, Iowa, 2-5 p.m., Fridays, June-September. 563-928-7036.
East Dubuque, Ill., 4-6 p.m., Wednesdays, June through October, Vans Liquor Store parking lot, 470 Sinsinawa Ave. 815-747-3177.
Elizabeth, Ill., 3-6 p.m. Fridays, May-October, Terrapin Park. 815-218-6942.
Galena, Ill., 7 a.m.-noon Saturdays, mid May-October, Commerce In front of Old Market House. 877-777-1838.
Galena Territory, Ill., 8 a.m.-noon certain Sundays, May-October, association club owner parking lot, 2000 Territory Drive. 815-777-2000.
Guttenberg, Iowa, 8-noon, May-October, city park, 400 block of S. River Park Drive. 563-252-2323.
Manchester, Iowa, 8-11 a.m. Saturdays, May-Oct., 100 block of South Tama Street. 563-920-4120.
Maquoketa, Iowa, 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May-October, Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St. 563-249-8456.
Mineral Point, Wis., 8:30-11 a.m. Saturdays, May-October, Water Tower Park. 608-967-2319.
Monticello, Iowa, 3-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8-11 a.m. second Saturday of May-Oct. 30, Willow Shelter (next to Pizza Ranch). 319-465-7023.
Platteville, Wis., 7 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, adjacent to City Park. 608-218-4374.
Prairie du Chien, Wis., Prairie Street Farmers Market. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturdays, May-October, Lucky Park on W. Blackhawk Avenue; Blackhawk Junction Farmers Market, 6-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, June-mid October, 700 E. Blackhawk Ave. 608-326-2491.
Stockton, Ill., 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays next to Casey’s on S. Main St.; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, May-October, Stockton High School, 500 N. Rush St. Stockton. 815-947-3197.
Strawberry Point, Iowa, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays May-Sept., Inger Park. 563-933-4482.
Warren, Ill., 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays, downtown Warren Community Building parking lot, 110 W. Main St.