The greatest sprinters of all time are Usain Bolt (100 meters: 9.58 seconds in Berlin, 2009) and Carl Lewis (100 meters: 9.86 in Tokyo, 1991).

The SPRINT trial has some impressive numbers, too. It shows that if you intensively lower your blood pressure to 120/80 or below, you substantially reduce your risk for dementia, heart attack and stroke, heart failure, and a roster of cardiovascular disorders, when compared to aiming for a systolic (top) number of 140 or less.

