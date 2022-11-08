The greatest sprinters of all time are Usain Bolt (100 meters: 9.58 seconds in Berlin, 2009) and Carl Lewis (100 meters: 9.86 in Tokyo, 1991).
The SPRINT trial has some impressive numbers, too. It shows that if you intensively lower your blood pressure to 120/80 or below, you substantially reduce your risk for dementia, heart attack and stroke, heart failure, and a roster of cardiovascular disorders, when compared to aiming for a systolic (top) number of 140 or less.
But ... there’s always a but ... you have to stay on an intensive regimen and keep your numbers low to maintain those benefits.
Researchers from Wake Forest University School of Medicine examined the long-term results of the SPRINT trial’s intensive blood pressure reduction. They concluded that while the intensive blood pressure control group saw measurable health benefits during the multiyear study, once it ended and folks went back to their everyday habits — voila — the benefits faded.
The participants who formerly practiced intensive blood pressure management ended up with a systolic pressure with mean reading of 140 — just like the study’s control group.
As I point out in “The Great Age Reboot,” there are many shortcuts to living younger longer, but you have to do them.
For example, a colonoscopy can reduce your risk of colon cancer morbidity or death, but you actually have to get a colonoscopy. Same with avoiding a stroke by lowering your blood pressure; you actually have to achieve and maintain a lower blood pressure. I know you can do it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.