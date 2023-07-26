If your birthday is today: Plan your adventures intelligently. How you approach issues will determine how the year unfolds. A steady pace forward will lead to peace of mind. Self-reliance builds confidence.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't drag someone along who doesn't want to go. Move ahead alone. Simplify your life. Distance yourself from drama.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A sound decision will make or break your spirit. Trust your instincts regarding travel, moves and educational pursuits. Be ready to act quickly.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Call for help if you need it. Pressure will dictate the changes that follow. Look for the most opportunity-filled path. Clear your head.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll face many choices that can change your direction, lifestyle or relationships with others. Take care of your responsibilities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Refuse to let what others do get to you. Protect your money, possessions and reputation. Be resourceful and create opportunities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take a different approach when faced with opposition or setbacks, and you'll find a way to get to higher ground. Focus on what you can do, not on what's holding you back.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Choose your battles. Make your way forward using charm, facts and empathy. Keep life simple, regardless of what others do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take a unique approach to investments and how you use your skills to earn a living. Look at partnerships that will help you get to where you want to go, and don't hesitate to make changes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stand up for your beliefs and adjust your life. Reevaluate how you spend your time. Happiness is a choice, and it begins with you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Declutter your life. Restructure how you spend your time to ensure you take a path that leads to better health and financial stability.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Outsmart anyone interfering with you. Use your intelligence, physical attributes and courage. Counter anyone who tries to rewrite history or make you look bad.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Educational pursuits will lead you in an eye-opening direction. Be persistent when faced with doubt or unexpected change.