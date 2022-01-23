Hardcover Fiction
1. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday
2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
4. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
5. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
7. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
8. Something to Hide, Elizabeth George, Viking
9. The School for Good Mothers, Jessamine Chan, Simon & Schuster
10. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
11. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
12. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
13. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
14. The Paris Bookseller, Kerri Maher, Berkley
15. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Jamie Raskin, Harper
5. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
6. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
9. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
10. Lost & Found: A Memoir, Kathryn Schulz, Random House
11. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
12. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Mel Brooks, Ballantine
13. How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them, Barbara F. Walter, Crown
14. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
15. Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom, Carl Bernstein, Henry Holt and Co.
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
6. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
7. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
9. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
10. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
11. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
12. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
13. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
14. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
15. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
6. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
7. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
8. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
9. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
10. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
11. Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., Simon & Schuster
12. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
13. Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays, Joan Didion, FSG
14. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
15. The White Album: Essays, Joan Didion, FSG
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
5. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
6. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
7. The Last Wish, Andrzej Sapkowski, Orbit
8. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. The Great Hunt, Robert Jordan, Tor
10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Northwind, Gary Paulsen, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
2. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
3. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
4. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
5. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
6. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
7. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
8. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
10. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
13. Tidesong, Wendy Xu, Quill Tree Books
14. Just Roll with It: A Graphic Novel, Veronica Agarwal, Lee Durfey-Lavoie, Random House Graphic
15. Minecraft: Guide to Combat, Mojang AB, The Official Minecraft Team, Del Rey
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
3. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
4. Here’s to Us, Becky Albertalli, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. Gilded, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
8. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
9. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
10. The Bone Spindle, Leslie Vedder, Razorbill
11. You’ve Reached Sam, Dustin Thao, Wednesday Books
12. A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger, Levine Querido
13. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
15. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Stacey’s Extraordinary Words, Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
4. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
5. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
6. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
7. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
8. The Year We Learned to Fly, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
11. What Is Love?, Mac Barnett, Carson Ellis (Illus.), Chronicle Books
12. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
13. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
14. Love from Madeline, Ludwig Bemelmans, Steven Salerno (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
15. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. Keeper of the Lost Cities, Shannon Messenger, Aladdin