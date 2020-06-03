The Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., will begin its Summer Reading Program on Monday, June 8. It will run through Friday, Aug. 7.
The theme, “Imagine Your Story,” aims to celebrate storytelling in all forms.
Ages 18 and older, with an active library card, can sign up beginning June 8 through the library website. The first 250 people will receive a special edition laser-cut bookmark from the Maker Space.
All participants who submit reading logs are eligible to win one of three Kindle Fires, which will be awarded at the end of the program. For more information, email beagle@dubuque.lib.ia.us or call 563-589-4225, ext. 2233.
Children and teens (infant-high school) also can sign up beginning June 8. Participants will receive reading logs, bonus logs and information about prize incentives. For more information, visit www.dubuque.lib.ia.us or call 563-589-4225,
ext. 2228.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-person library programs are canceled in June, but there are opportunities for all ages to engage with the library online and through its social media platforms.
These include virtual story times, live video programs, online book clubs, Zoom events and more.