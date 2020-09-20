We weren’t so sure it was going to happen this year. But thanks to bay side cabins that encouraged social distancing long before it was the “in” thing, as well as people masking up, my husband and I were able to make our annual late summer trek to our favorite little slice of earth in Door County, Wis., just after Labor Day.
To say that we were filling a dire prescription for a little R&R might be an understatement. While working from home has its perks, there is a tendency to constantly remain “plugged in” and ever available for those calls, texts, emails, chats and Zooms that come through at unusual hours.
Couple that with COVID-19’s influence in making everyone dig even deeper into our reliance on such mediums, and it becomes difficult to shelve them while you cut out from the world for a week. But shelve them, my husband and I were determined to do.
Let me tell you: If funds are tight or a getaway, even nearby, is not something you feel up to quite yet given the state of things, carving out time for a digital disconnect is just about all the vacation you need.
Where I once regarded my iPhone (sorry, Android fans) as the greatest piece of technology on the planet, in recent months, it has become a scourge, constantly ringing, buzzing and pinging, signaling one more thing that wants my attention, right this very minute (and is as persistent as a hungry baby during this election season).
I don’t think I realized just how taxing this could be on one’s mental energy until I found myself spending the majority of my time huddled over my phone, laptop or desktop these past few months, then the relief and restoration I felt by removing them all for only one week.
Luckily, there is even technology out there to help you avoid technology. And my husband and I put it to good use during our latest attempt to shut down, breath and reboot.
Do not disturb: Most smartphones have a function that allows you to set calls to “do not disturb.” This ushers them directly to voicemail. You can enable other calls to go through, such as an emergency contact, family members, a house-sitter or a select few from your office.
Out-of-office auto reply: As someone who used to continue to email about whether or not an email was received, even though an out-of-office reply clearly explained the person was not checking email, you don’t want to be that person. It’s a hard habit for we Type As to break, and we all have these folks among our contacts. But re-direct your email, and trust that someone (else) will get back with you.
Deactivating social media: I have become less enamored with social media recently, accepting that there are going to be people who might be better to know and appreciate distantly and in passing than to watch tear down others in anger-fueled political posts, mask vs. anti-mask posts, pick your poison. I have found temporarily deactivating social media accounts has done a world of good for my sanity as someone who doesn’t benefit from the undercurrent of drama that unfolds. The account remains active in the background but prevents people from being able to see or engage with you while you step away. You also can remove apps from your phone or other devices if it’s too tempting to check in.
The take away: If there is one lesson I have learned from these unusual times we are living in, it’s the importance of self-care and the belief that we, as human beings, aren’t meant to absorb all of the problems of the world the way that technology enables us to — nor we were designed to be “plugged in” at all hours.
Does that mean we walk around ill informed, out of touch and blissfully ignorant? Absolutely not.
There is something to be gained in reconnecting with a little inner peace and level-headedness prior to meeting the moment we’re living in today — especially when a little R&R and time away from a screen is just what the doctor ordered.